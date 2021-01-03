Binghamton women top Hartford to split weekend series

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Led by sophomore guard Denai Bowman's 22 points, the Binghamton women's basketball team topped Hartford 52-44 on Sunday afternoon.

Bowman's 22 points tied a career-high.

"We've asked a lot from her (Bowman), and people think it's just about her scoring but defensively what she brings for us and her deflections and other things is really a tribute to her," said coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

The Bearcats took the lead for good with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Bowman scored four points to put Binghamton up six with 2:21 to play.

The team went 4-4 from the free throw line in the final 37 seconds to extend the lead and win its second game of the season.

"It's simple. Play smart, play hard and play together," said Ord. "And I tell you what that's all I ask them to do. They brought great energy. I said we had to stay disciplined in our defense, and they did. They really made a much better conscious effort to box out."

Final score:

Binghamton - 52 (2-6, 2-4 AE), Hartford- 44 (3-3, 3-3 AE)

The Binghamton women are on the road next weekend, as they visit Vermont for a series beginning Saturday, January 9 at 5 p.m.