Broome County rapid testing site moves to Rec. Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- County Executive Jason Garnar reported the county's rapid testing site will be available at Binghamton's Recreation Park beginning tomorrow.

Garnar wrote in a post on Facebook the site for testing will remain at Rec Park for the next two weeks.

Testing is available from 1:00 p.m. to 7: 00 p.m. beginning Jan. 4 through to Jan. 8.

This site is only for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and you must register for a time slot before getting tested.

To register, call 2-1-1 or click here.

For more information on the coronavirus in Broome County per the county office and health department, click here.