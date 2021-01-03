Browns end long playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs. They qualified for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters for the postseason. The Browns nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick to hold on. Cleveland’s reward is another matchup with the AFC North champion Steelers next weekend in Pittsburgh. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards and a TD and Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass for Cleveland.