DA to review probe of fatal gun range shooting

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in northwestern Pennsylvania are expected to begin a review this week of the state police investigation into a shooting death at a gun range three days before Christmas. The Erie Times-News reports that Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said last week that police investigators were getting all of their reports and videotaped interviews of witnesses to his office, and a review was anticipated during the first week of January. State police said earlier that a man firing shots at the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township on Dec. 22 began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man.