Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The crime was committed in the north-central state of Hidalgo on Jan. 2. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges. Prosecutors said the man had an argument with the boys’ mother and killed the kids “in order to cause her great pain.”