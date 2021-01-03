Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ben Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Sixers beat the Hornets for the 12th straight time. The Sixers have not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016. Terry Rozier scored 35 points for the Hornets.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be shorthanded when they finish the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move means both players could be unavailable for the AFC North champions in the first round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh will also be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey against Cleveland. All four players will be given the weekend off to provide them some rest before the postseason.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Spencer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as La Salle romped past Fordham 89-52. Sherif Kenney and Jack Clark added 15 points each for the Explorers. David Beatty had 14 points and six rebounds for La Salle. Ayinde Hikim added 13 points. La Salle had season highs with 16 3-pointers — two short of the school record — and 24 assists. La Salle led 45-19 at halftime. The Explorers’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team. Joel Soriano had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marques Wilson tied his career high with 28 points including a 3-pointer as time ran out in overtime to give Lehigh a 90-89 victory over Lafayette in a season and Patriot League opener for both teams. Nic Lynch added 22 points for the Mountain Hawks. Justin Jaworski scored a career-high 37 points and had eight rebounds for the Leopards. E.J. Stephens scored a career-high 30 points and had eight rebounds for Lafayette.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy topped Bucknell 78-69. Andrew Funk led the Bison on Saturday with 16 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toby Okani had 14 points off the bench to lead Duquesne to a 75-63 win over George Washington. James Bishop led the Colonials on Saturday with 21 points.