New “Greater Good “grocery store to open on Northside of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A new grocery store will be opening its doors on the Northside of Binghamton on Monday.

The Greater Good Grocery Store is a part of the new Canal Plaza development on State St.

The opening of the new store will mark the first time in 25 years the Northside of Binghamton will have a grocery store of their own.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David along with others will be holding an opening ceremony tomorrow at 9 a.m.