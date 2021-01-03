Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino. The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $4.4 million. The signing caps a meteoric rise for Marino. The Penguins acquired him from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating.