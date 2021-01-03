Police: Armed man shot, killed by troopers on overpass

SCIOTA, Pa. (AP) — State police and prosecutors are investigating the death of a man shot and killed by state troopers on an overpass in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region last week after they said he pointed a firearm at them. Troopers were called to the southbound Route 33 overpass over Interstate 80 on Dec. 30 after a report of a distraught man. They said 19-year-old Christian Joseph Hall initially placed his firearm on the ground as instructed, but later retrieved the firearm and approached the troopers.