Senate race thrusts ‘Black America’s church’ into spotlight

ATLANTA (AP) — Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historic congregation in the heart of Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, sits at the intersection of national politics and the culture war. The church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, is seeking election to the U.S. Senate, where bitter partisanship has blunted the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and to calls for criminal justice reform. This month’s runoff election for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats will decide if Democrats have control of Congress and the White House. Meanwhile, Ebenezer’s members hope their church remains a place where they can always hear the good news and receive spiritual fuel for challenges ahead.