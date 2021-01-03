Steelers QB Rudolph shows poise in return to Cleveland

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s return to Cleveland was a success everywhere but the scoreboard. Rudolph threw for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 24-22 loss to the Browns while filling in for starter Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph also exchanged pleasantries with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett afterward. The two shook hands in an attempt to put their ugly 2019 brawl behind them. Coach Mike Tomlin called Rudolph’s performance “gritty.” Rudolph will return to his backup role next week when the Steelers host Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.