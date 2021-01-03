Widespread snow continues

TONIGHT: Widespread light to moderate snow continuing through midnight 100%. Additional snowfall accumulation of 1-3". Mostly cloudy skies late. Low of 30 (27-31). Winds light.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light lake effect flurries possible 20%. High of 37 (34-39). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake effect snow flurries possible 20%. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for lake effect snow flurries 30%. High of 36. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 33. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 30. Low of 20.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 30. Low of 19.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 28. Low of 21.



SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 30.

Snow will continue to fall for the next couple of hours until it eventually tapers off after midnight. Clouds will remain in place however heading into Monday.

Although there will be the chance for lake effect flurries on Monday and Tuesday, it will be the start of a rather quiet pattern. Models are not indicating any storm systems through the week, allowing for the Twin Tiers to catch it's breath after a very active 3 weeks.