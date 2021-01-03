Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:03 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 3
inches. Storm total snowfall 6 to 8 inches, with higher amounts
over 10 inches at elevations above 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Bradford County in Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until midnight EST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel
restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com
for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.
&&