Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:03 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 3

inches. Storm total snowfall 6 to 8 inches, with higher amounts

over 10 inches at elevations above 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Susquehanna, Northern Wayne and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel

restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com

for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

