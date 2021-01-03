Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,

Sullivan and Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Snow will develop between noon and 2 pm, peak in

intensity late this afternoon and taper off late this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&