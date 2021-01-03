Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,
Sullivan and Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Snow will develop between noon and 2 pm, peak in
intensity late this afternoon and taper off late this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&