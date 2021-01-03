Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. The highest snow amounts will be over the higher
terrain. The snow may mix with rain at times in the valleys.
* WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne
counties.
* WHEN…Snow will develop around noon, peak in intensity this
afternoon and taper off late this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over the
higher terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
