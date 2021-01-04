Angelino sworn into office, will serve state’s 122nd Assembly District

CHENANGO CO. (WBNG) -- Assemblyman Joe Angelino (R) was sworn into office Monday morning.

In a news release, Angelino says he's proud to serve the state's 122nd Assembly District.

"There is great work ahead, such as helping our economy recover from the pandemic response, ensuring personal freedoms are protected, and reining in spending as the state contends with a large deficit,” he said. “There are many challenges, but I will be sure to bring the concerns of my constituents to Albany and fight for them.”

Angelino was also appointed to the Assembly Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation; an agency that examines whether state agencies are efficient and in compliance with the law.