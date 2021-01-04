B-Devils move to Jersey, another blow to area businesses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The news that Binghamton Devils will play the 2020-21 season in Newark, New Jersey, not in the Southern Tier, is another tough blow to businesses downtown who have already been dealing with the repercussions of COVID-19.

Businesses in and around downtown said the B-Devils games and other events at the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena would always bring a good amount of foot traffic to their establishments.

General Manager of The Colonial, Marc Yezzi, said they've been doing their best to stay above water with COVID restrictions and that this news is not something they wanted to hear.

Yezzi said he hopes people will continue to make their way downtown regardless to either pick up take-out or use COVID safe dining options.

"There's still so many great small businesses around here, so many places that offer awesome services and product that I think people hopefully will still come out even without that incentive of the games, come down check it out for dinner, check it out for a happy hour drink and just see what our city has to offer regardless."

Yezzi said his establishment, along with many others are following COVID precautions with mask wearing, cleaning, and limited capacities.