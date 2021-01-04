Boat with more than a dozen migrants sinks off Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue workers in Colombia were searching for five migrants missing after their boat carrying 16 people sank as it tried to reach Panama. Two bodies have been found. The sinking was reported Monday by officials in Acandi, a municipality along the Gulf of Uraba. Thousands of undocumented migrants cross the gulf each year on small boats. Colombia’s said nine of the migrants were rescued and the bodies of two migrants were recovered from the wreck. Migrants traveling through the Uraba region are mostly trying to reach the U.S. Many come from Cuba and Haiti, along with migrants from Africa and Asia.