Clouds are going to linger for awhile

Evening: Cloudy skies with steady temperatures near freezing. A few flurries or flakes are possible. Wind: N 2-7



Tonight: Cloudy. A few flurries, snow showers or patchy freezing drizzle possible. Wind: N 2-6 Low: 27-31

Forecast Discussion:

Temperatures through evening will remain steady within a few of freezing. With clouds in place tonight we shouldn't see too much of a swing so expect upper 20s to around 30.



Tonight there is a chance of some flurries, snow showers and perhaps even a few pockets of freezing drizzle. If any freezing drizzle does develop, a very light glaze of ice could form on untreated surfaces. We do not anticipate any significant, widespread impacts from it.



Tonight on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 we'll let you know if you can plan on any more shots at accumulating snow the rest of this week.



