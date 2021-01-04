Cuomo: Hospitals failing to administer vaccines could face fines up to $100,000

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says if a hospital does not use all of the vaccine doses it was given within a week, it could face a fine up to $100,000 or lose its position as a vaccine distributor.

Governor Cuomo says the mandate is to ensure people receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.

The mandate comes as the state takes a look into how many vaccines hospitals have administered. According to Governor Cuomo, UHS is one of the lowest performing hospital systems administering 25% of its vaccines.

Hospitals that are "seriously deficient" could face harsher penalties, Cuomo says.