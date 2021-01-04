Embiid’s double-double leads 76ers past Hornets 118-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 for their fourth straight win. The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016. Embiid has been the biggest reason the Sixers are off to a 6-1 start in coach Doc Rivers’ first season.