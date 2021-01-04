Giants show promise in Judge’s first season, miss playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants weren’t blaming anyone for missing the playoffs in their first season under Joe Judge. After starting 0-5 and winning one of their first eight in a season overshadowed by a pandemic and games played in near empty stadiums the Giants (6-10) were lucky to have a shot at winning the NFC East on Sunday night. They missed out when Washington beat Philadelphia as Eagles coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a close game to give third-stringer Nate Sudfeld some snaps.