Good shoveling weather

AFTERNOON: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.50” 20% High 36 (34-38) Wind NW 3-8 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.50” Low 26 (22-28) Wind NW becoming N Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.50” High 34 (32-36) Wind NW 5-10 mph

After our snow yesterday/last night, our weather will be settling down over the next few days.

We'll have winds out of the northwest today. Not a cold forecast, but enough to give us some lake effect snow showers. This will continue tonight and into Tuesday. Accumulation will be light.

We are going to keep a north component to our winds for the next few days. This, along with a low passing well to our south, will draw in some colder air later in the week.

Temperatures begin to climb by Sunday.

