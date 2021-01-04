Greene’s double-double leads No. 16 Ohio St women by Penn St

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 in its first game since Dec. 10. Ohio State went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio). Braxtin Miller added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who were missing three players — including leading scorer (17.8) and rebounder (10.5) Dorka Juhasz. Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State.