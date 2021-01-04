Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Just call the Washington Football Team division champs. Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 Sunday night to capture the lowly NFC East. The Washington franchise, which changed its nickname in July after years of protests about it, became the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start. Led by Smith and first-year coach Ron Rivera, who overcame a form of skin cancer during the season, Washington (7-9) is the third team to win a division title with a losing record during a full 16-game season.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs. They qualified for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters for the postseason. The Browns nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick to hold on. Cleveland’s reward is another matchup with the AFC North champion Steelers next Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards and a TD and Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass for Cleveland.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams. Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night. The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title. The New York Giants (6-10) would’ve won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won. The decision didn’t go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s return to Cleveland was a success everywhere but the scoreboard. Rudolph threw for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 24-22 loss to the Browns while filling in for starter Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph also exchanged pleasantries with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett afterward. The two shook hands in an attempt to put their ugly 2019 brawl behind them. Coach Mike Tomlin called Rudolph’s performance “gritty.” Rudolph will return to his backup role next week when the Steelers host Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs next Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are active for Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Washington needs a victory or tie to clinch the NFC East title. Smith missed the past two games with a calf strain. McLaurin didn’t play last week because of an ankle injury. Quarterback Carson Wentz and wideout Alshon Jeffery are healthy inactives for the Eagles. Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts last month. Nate Sudfeld will serve as the backup.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino. The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $4.4 million. The signing caps a meteoric rise for Marino. The Penguins acquired him from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating.