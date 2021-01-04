How is Binghamton’s snowfall compared to other New York Cities this season?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Snow-lovers have had a lot to be happy about this winter season in the Twin Tiers. As we enter a new calendar year, the snow just continues to pile up, literally.



July 1 through article post time late on January 4, the official snowfall recorded at the National Weather Service in Binghamton is 55.4". The closest 'competitor' is Buffalo at 34.0". With a lack of significant lake effect activity thus far this season, and by missing out on the record-setting snowstorm December 17-18, Syracuse and Rochester are well behind Binghamton.



According to http://goldensnowglobe.com/all-snowiest-us-cities/ , which accounts ONLY for cities with populations greater than 100,000, Binghamton would be leading this category, too! As the table inside the goldensnowglobe link shows, the leading large city in the US, as of January 4, is Anchorage, AK with 36.9" of snowfall.







