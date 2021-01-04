In farewell, DeVos urges Congress to reject Biden’s policies

In a farewell letter to Congress, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate. Monday’s letter does not explicitly acknowledge President Donald Trump’s election defeat nor does it refer to Biden by name. Instead, it gives lawmakers “some encouragement and closing thoughts” as DeVos prepares to exit the Education Department. DeVos’ letter offers an unemotional farewell to a Congress that had a chilly relationship with her from the start. Her 2017 Senate confirmation required a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.