Jihadists in Niger kill at least 100 in mounting violence

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — More than 100 civilians were killed in Niger over the weekend by extremists who attacked two villages, as insurgent violence mounts in the West African nation. The attacks on the western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye took place on the same day that Niger announced that presidential elections would go to a second round on Feb. 21. The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked Saturday after residents killed two rebel fighters, local officials said. The attacks are among the deadliest in Niger and come on the heels of several others, including one by the Islamic State West Africa Province in the Diffa region a few weeks ago in which dozens of people were killed.