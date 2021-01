TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- If you haven't seen the Festival of Lights show at Otsiningo Park yet, you're in luck.

Organizers have extended the show through Jan. 23. The display was originally scheduled to conclude on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 9, the Festival will hold its Hot Air Balloon Night and on Jan. 16, it will hold its Twin Tiers Honor Flight Benefit Night.

The cost to enter is $15 per car but veterans get in for free.