Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles’ loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams. Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night. The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title. The New York Giants (6-10) would’ve won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won. The decision didn’t go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.