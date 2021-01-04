Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The unprecedented Republican effort to overturn the presidential election is being condemned by an outpouring of current and former GOP officials. They are warning that the effort to sow doubt in Joe Biden’s victory and keep President Donald Trump in office is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote. Congress is set to convene Wednesday in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win. But a bipartisan group of 10 senators is criticizing the effort, saying that “the 2020 election is over.”