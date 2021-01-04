State Senate seat remains in doubt amid pending lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A day before Pennsylvania state lawmakers will be sworn in for a new two-year session, state Senate officials were unable to say whether the Republican majority will object to letting a Democrat take his seat for a fourth term. Aides said Monday that discussions were ongoing. The dispute revolves around the election of Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County. Brewster beat Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes in the Nov. 3 election, according to state-certified returns last month. But Ziccarelli wants a federal judge to throw out mail-in ballots counted in Allegheny County that lacked a handwritten date on the outer ballot envelope. Counting those ballots provided the margin to give Brewster a victory.