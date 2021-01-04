Villanova forced to postpone 3 games after positive tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova’s next three basketball games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program. The No. 3 Wildcats were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette and Jan. 13 at Xavier. No makeup dates have been announced. Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright had been scheduled to return this week. He says the two unidentified players who tested positive have symptoms and learned of their results before the Wildcats were set to travel to DePaul. Villanova is 8-1 but hasn’t played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette.