Woman, teenage girl killed in Reading row home fire

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire that roared through a southern Pennsylvania row home killed a woman and a teenage girl. But a third person was able to safely escape the burning home in Reading after the fire broke out late Saturday night. The city fire marshal’s office says arriving fire crews reported flames shooting out of the first and second floors. The woman and teen were trapped inside the burning home, and their bodies were found after crews brought the blaze under control. Their names haven’t been released. No other injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.