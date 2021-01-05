13,000 Buffalo Bills fans sign petition to ban Gov. Cuomo from playoff game

(WBNG) -- Buffalo Bills fans are signing a petition to stop Governor Andrew Cuomo from attending the team's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition on change.org.

Governor Cuomo, the National Football League, and the Centers for Disease Control are permitting 6,700 fans to attend. Governor Cuomo is expected to attend.

Jeffrey Dorenzo, who started the petition, wrote on the site: