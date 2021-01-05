13,000 Buffalo Bills fans sign petition to ban Gov. Cuomo from playoff game

13,000 Buffalo Bills fans sign petition to ban Gov. Cuomo from playoff gameUpdated
(WBNG) -- Buffalo Bills fans are signing a petition to stop Governor Andrew Cuomo from attending the team's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition on change.org.
Governor Cuomo, the National Football League, and the Centers for Disease Control are permitting 6,700 fans to attend. Governor Cuomo is expected to attend.
Jeffrey Dorenzo, who started the petition, wrote on the site:
So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don't want you here