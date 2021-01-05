Another gray day

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.50” 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW becoming NNW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.50” Low 24 (22-28) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

We'll have winds out of the northwest today. Not a lot of snow, but we will have some lake effect snow showers. This will continue tonight. Accumulation will be light.

We are going to keep a north component to our winds for the next few days. This, along with a low passing well to our south, will draw in some colder air later in the week.

Temperatures begin to climb by Sunday.

