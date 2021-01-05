Binghamton City Council votes unanimously for Sophia Resciniti as council president

Binghamton City Council votes unanimously for Sophia Resciniti as council presidentNew
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday, the Binghamton City Council voted unanimously to make Sophia Resciniti city council president of District 2 for the 2021 term.
According to a news release, the City Council voted 7-0 in its annual organizational meeting Monday evening. Councilwoman Resciniti will take over for Councilman Tom Scanlon of District 7. Scanlon had served as city council president since 2019.
Resciniti said the following after the vote:
"I’m deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as City Council president, and I thank my colleagues for their unanimous support. My thanks especially to Councilman Scanlon, who has done an exceptional job leading this body as president the last two years. I’m eager to continue working with my colleagues on Council and Mayor David’s administration to keep moving Binghamton forward by investing in our neighborhoods and City infrastructure, improving public safety, and delivering tax relief to homeowners and small businesses."