Binghamton City Council votes unanimously for Sophia Resciniti as council president

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday, the Binghamton City Council voted unanimously to make Sophia Resciniti city council president of District 2 for the 2021 term.

According to a news release, the City Council voted 7-0 in its annual organizational meeting Monday evening. Councilwoman Resciniti will take over for Councilman Tom Scanlon of District 7. Scanlon had served as city council president since 2019.

Resciniti said the following after the vote: