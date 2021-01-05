Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (AP) — Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda will be eligible for release from prison next month, the New York State Department of Corrections said on Monday. The New York Times reports that Shmurda, whose legal name is Ackquille Pollard, was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in connection to what prosecutors said was a leading role in the GS9 gang. Shmurda was denied parole in September, in part for disciplinary actions taken against him. However, a review by the Department of Corrections restored his credit for good behavior. Shmurda is eligible for conditional release as of Feb. 23.