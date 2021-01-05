Broome County Legislature unanimously re-elects Daniel J. Reynolds as chairman

(WBNG) -- On Monday, the Broome County Legislature unanimously re-elected 5th District Legislator Daniel J. Reynolds as chairman of the legislature for the 2021-22 term.

In a news release, Broome County Legislature says Reynolds was first elected into the legislature in 2010. Reynolds was elected chairman in December 2015 and was unanimously re-elected for the 2017-18 and 2019-20 terms. He represents part of the town of Vestal.

“I am honored to be re-elected by my colleagues to serve as Chairman of the Legislature,” said Legislature Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds. “Under our leadership, we’ve cut taxes and increased transparency and accessibility for the public while keeping County finances in check. As we move forward in 2021, we will ensure all county spending is justified and that we’re looking out for the taxpayers as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”