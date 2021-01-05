Browns’ Stefanski positive for COVID-19, out of playoff game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2002. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach Sunday while Stefanski is away. The team also says two other unidentified players and more coaching staff members tested positive as well. According to NFL rules, anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days. It’s a major blow to the Browns, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons on Sunday with a win over Pittsburgh. They’ll play the Steelers again this week in the first round of the AFC playoffs.