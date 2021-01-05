‘Enough is enough’: Ohio lawmakers, family honor Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As light snow fell around the church Tuesday morning, Andre Hill’s family, friends and strangers angry about his death walked into a Columbus church to honor his life. Inside the church, a photo of Hill, 47, surrounded by the faces of Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and the other Black people killed by authorities in recent years leaned against the stage next to his open casket. A white mark was taped on every other chair to indicate a space between guests as a precaution for the pandemic. Columbus has been shaken by the December killings of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Hill by a Columbus police officer.