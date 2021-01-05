Chenango County leaders on vaccine administration, “remain patient”

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department is asking residents to remain patient as the vaccine roll-out continues.

They say they are moving as fast as possible to administer the vaccine to those eligible to receive it. The first group to receive it includes front-line medical workers who are at risk of on the job exposure.

Director of Environmental Health Isaiah Sutton says it will take time and residents need to be patient. He says the general population is still weeks away from getting the vaccine.

He says the state is receiving around 300,000 vaccines every week, but there are two-and-a-half million people who are eligible for it right now. This means there is still going to be a wait before the next round of New Yorkers are eligible.