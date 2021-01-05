Double-A, Class A spring training could be delayed

(WBNG) -- According to Baseball America, the Rumble Ponies 2021 season could be getting off to a late start.

The Double-A and Class-A minor league seasons will be delayed in 2021.



There will also likely be no minor league playoffs this season.@jjcoop36 explains why: https://t.co/S9Ng6Xq9md pic.twitter.com/z1BhdR7oQV — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 6, 2021

The report said Major League Baseball informed minor league teams that spring training for Double-A and the Class A levels won't begin until MLB and Triple-A players have left spring training.

If big league spring training starts on time, players on the Rumble Ponies along with many other minor league players will not report to spring training until late March or early April.

A final date for MLB spring training has not been set.