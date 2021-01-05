Gray, but tranquil weather pattern lingers



Tonight: Cloudy and turning a bit breezy. A few flurries, snow showers around. Coldest east and northeast. Chance of snow is 30% chills in the low teens to low 20s toward sunrise. Wind: N 7-12G20 Low: 22-29

Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil, yet typical winter-gray skies remain in place for most of this week. Tonight a few snow showers and flurries are possible and it looks to turn a bit breezy at times. Temperatures will range a bit from southwest to northeast across the area; with the lowest readings expected northeast. Lows range in the low to upper 20s. Any snowfall accumulations will be around, or less than, a dusting.

