Gray, but tranquil weather pattern lingers

Updated
Last updated today at 9:48 pm
9:45 pm Weather Now
Tonight: Cloudy and turning a bit breezy. A few flurries, snow showers around. Coldest east and northeast. Chance of snow is 30% chills in the low teens to low 20s toward sunrise. Wind: N 7-12G20 Low: 22-29

Forecast Discussion:

Tranquil, yet typical winter-gray skies remain in place for most of this week. Tonight a few snow showers and flurries are possible and it looks to turn a bit breezy at times. Temperatures will range a bit from southwest to northeast across the area; with the lowest readings expected northeast. Lows range in the low to upper 20s. Any snowfall accumulations will be around, or less than, a dusting.

Tonight on 12 News at 10 and 11 we'll take a look at the next 7 days and let you know if the clouds are here to stay or if there is some hope of brighter days ahead for the upcoming weekend.

Howard Manges

