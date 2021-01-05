Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason facing a major question they didn’t expect to have to answer this quickly. What will the team do with Carson Wentz? Three years after Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting and the Eagles won the franchise’s only Super Bowl title behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, the team is heading toward a rebuild. The Eagles were the first team eliminated in the lowly NFC East and finished 4-11-1, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Wentz was benched in December, 18 months after receiving a $128 million, four-year contract extension that kicks in next season. Jalen Hurts showed potential in four starts but not enough to prove he’s a franchise quarterback yet.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’re comfortable with where they are at heading into the playoffs. The Steelers won their seventh AFC North title in 14 years despite losing four of their last five games. Pittsburgh will open the postseason by hosting Cleveland in the opening round. The teams split their two regular-season meetings. The Steelers dominated 38-7 at Heinz Field in October. Cleveland edged Pittsburgh 24-22 in the regular-season finale to earn a playoff spot for the first time in 18 years.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 for their fourth straight win. The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016. Embiid has been the biggest reason the Sixers are off to a 6-1 start in coach Doc Rivers’ first season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova’s next three basketball games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program. The No. 3 Wildcats were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette and Jan. 13 at Xavier. No makeup dates have been announced. Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright had been scheduled to return this week. He says the two unidentified players who tested positive have symptoms and learned of their results before the Wildcats were set to travel to DePaul. Villanova is 8-1 but hasn’t played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette.

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick hopes he can return from debilitating migraines to play in the season opener. He missed all of last season because of them. He hasn’t played since early last April. Patrick was cleared for contact and showed no hesitation chasing the puck during some light action that included shootout drills on Monday. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault says it’s too early to decide if Patrick would be ready for opening night. Patrick could compete for a spot as the third-line center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 in its first game since Dec. 10. Ohio State went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio). Braxtin Miller added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who were missing three players — including leading scorer (17.8) and rebounder (10.5) Dorka Juhasz. Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State.