Long pause over: Siena plays its first games, wins both

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Siena is finally back on the court. The Saints played their first games of the season on Sunday and Monday after a 298-day hiatus and beat Monmouth twice. The Saints were the last MAAC team to play a game after enduring three separate pauses due to positive COVID-19 test results from Tier 1 personnel. Defending Patriot League champion Boston University and Holy Cross opened their seasons on Monday, leaving Merrimack College of the Northeast Conference, and American University and Loyola of Maryland of the Patriot League as the lone remaining Division I teams that haven’t started their seasons.