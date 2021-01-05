N. Korea’s Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leader Kim Jong Un has opened North Korea’s first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to set new developmental goals. State media reported the Workers’ Party Congress began in Pyongyang on Tuesday with thousands of delegates in attendance. Kim was quoted as saying in his opening speech that goals set in the 2016 congress “were not met in almost all areas to a great extent.” Kim is facing what he has called “multiple crises” — the coronavirus pandemic, a series of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. He is also likely to see policy changes under President-elect Joe Biden after meeting three times with President Donald Trump.