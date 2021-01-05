Pennsylvania legislators to kick off session by taking oath

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol to be sworn in for the two-year legislative term. Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers. The state House begins the session Tuesday with 113 Republican seats and 90 Democratic, although one of those GOP districts is vacant because of a recent death. Republicans hold at least 28 seats in the 50-member Senate. The House is expected to elect Lancaster County Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler as speaker. The Senate is poised to make Centre County Republican Sen. Jake Corman its presiding officer, president pro tempore.