Salvador court convicts ex-president of illicit enrichment

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A court in El Salvador has found ex-president Tony Saca and his wife, Ana Ligia de Saca, guilty of illicit enrichment and ordered the two to repay the government $4.4 million. The court said Tuesday that aca could not explain the origin of $6.5 million in income he made while president. Saca will also be barred from holding public office for 10 years. Saca is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption and has already been ordered to return some $260 million to the state.